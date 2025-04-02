ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.32 and last traded at $19.32. 6 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26.

Get ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B alerts:

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were given a $0.3226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th.

About ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B

The ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (BDCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks an index of at least 25 companies invested in the initial growth stages of small firms. BDCZ was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.