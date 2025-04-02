Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Stock Holdings Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,040,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Evergy were worth $64,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 391.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 77,398 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 15,406.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 921,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 915,603 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy stock opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.46.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

