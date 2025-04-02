Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Down 15.4% in March

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the February 28th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Evogene Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EVGN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.26. 3,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,082. Evogene has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $6.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 million. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 109.05% and a negative net margin of 314.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS.

EVGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Evogene in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evogene in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evogene stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.40% of Evogene as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

