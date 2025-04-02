Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Trading Up 1.6% – Should You Buy?

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.45. 6,009 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 30,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Exela Technologies Stock Up 30.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exela Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Exela Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.31% of Exela Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

