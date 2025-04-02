EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.63.
A number of research firms have commented on EYPT. StockNews.com upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.8 %
NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $347.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.41. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 226.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.
About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.
Read More
