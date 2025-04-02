EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.63.

A number of research firms have commented on EYPT. StockNews.com upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $347.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.41. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 226.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

