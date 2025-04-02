Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Short Interest Up 37.4% in March

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,937,500 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the February 28th total of 2,137,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14,687.5 days.

Fabege AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Fabege AB (publ) stock opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33. Fabege AB has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $9.81.

Fabege AB (publ) Company Profile

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

