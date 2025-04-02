Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Up 26.9% in March

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the February 28th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Fast Retailing Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of FRCOY stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.85. The stock had a trading volume of 41,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,971. Fast Retailing has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $37.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60.

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Fast Retailing

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands segments. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, as well as offers shoes and other goods and items.

