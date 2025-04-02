FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Reduced by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,539 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on FedEx from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.71.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. The trade was a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,984,589.98. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,711 shares of company stock worth $3,312,693 over the last 90 days. 8.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Trading Down 0.8 %

FedEx stock opened at $241.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $217.22 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.63%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.