Fertilizer Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 1st

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Union Pacific, CSX, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and Teck Resources are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the quantities of fertilizer available either as physical inventory held by manufacturers, distributors, or retailers, or as shares of companies involved in the fertilizer industry traded on the stock market. They offer insight into both the supply levels within the fertilizer market and the investment standing of firms that produce or sell fertilizers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 18,409,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,697,614. The company has a market cap of $94.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.54. The company had a trading volume of 622,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,995. The company has a market capitalization of $141.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $218.55 and a 52-week high of $258.07.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,299,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,334,487. The stock has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. CSX has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.17.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $89.26. The stock has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.31.

Teck Resources (TECK)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

TECK stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,784. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $44.57. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $35.14 and a 52 week high of $55.13.

