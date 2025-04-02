Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTAGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 136,795 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 100,525 shares.The stock last traded at $51.05 and had previously closed at $50.38.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSTA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1,696.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

