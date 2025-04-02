Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (BATS:FBTC) Shares Down 3.7% – Should You Sell?

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (BATS:FBTC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $72.88 and last traded at $73.12. Approximately 2,223,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $75.96.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.56.
The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.
