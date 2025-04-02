Financial Survey: Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) and The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) and Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares The Berkeley Group and Nippon Paint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A Nippon Paint 7.77% 8.43% 4.30%

Volatility and Risk

The Berkeley Group has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Paint has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

The Berkeley Group pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Nippon Paint pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 111.5%. Nippon Paint pays out 1,222.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares The Berkeley Group and Nippon Paint”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Berkeley Group $3.10 billion 1.50 $500.02 million N/A N/A Nippon Paint $10.84 billion 0.85 $841.18 million $0.36 10.96

Nippon Paint has higher revenue and earnings than The Berkeley Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The Berkeley Group and Nippon Paint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Berkeley Group 0 0 0 1 4.00 Nippon Paint 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Nippon Paint beats The Berkeley Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

About Nippon Paint

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the paints and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for the automotive body, including surface treatment, electrodeposition coating, intermediate coating, and finish coating; paints for plastic components, such as bumpers and interior components; trade-use paints for construction sites, including single-family detached homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior construction materials, office equipment, and electric home appliances. It also provides marine coatings, such as antifouling paints; treatment agents for steel and aluminum products; and paints for DIY applications comprising wallpaper, wall cloth, and wooden, steel, and concrete materials. In addition, the company offers surface treatment products comprising functional coatings, which demonstrate various functions, such as hydrophilicity and rust prevention, and substrate films; caulking agents to fill gaps between building materials; adhesives to fix flooring and building materials; and fillers used for base coatings. Further, it is involved in the investment business; manufactures and sells surface treatment agents; and sales of paints and raw materials. The company has operations in Japan, Asia, the Americas, Oceania, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Nippon Paint Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2014. Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

