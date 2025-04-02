First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director Bruce Mcanally Buys 24,615 Shares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) Director Bruce Mcanally purchased 24,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $208,489.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,256.33. The trade was a 20.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.73. 9,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,769. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $96.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Guaranty Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

