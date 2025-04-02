First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.06. 1,031,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,531. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.68. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.65%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

