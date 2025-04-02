First Solar’s (FSLR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Truist Financial in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $245.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $285.00. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 90.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FSLR. UBS Group cut their target price on First Solar from $360.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $273.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

FSLR stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.59. The company had a trading volume of 642,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,177. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.30. First Solar has a 12 month low of $120.60 and a 12 month high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $3,039,360.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,589,129.27. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,197.50. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,311 shares of company stock worth $4,767,158 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 665.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,192 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 34,074 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,446 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in First Solar by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 595,267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,910,000 after buying an additional 49,074 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

