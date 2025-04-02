First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Has $13.76 Million Stock Holdings in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,946,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,861 shares during the period. Ceragon Networks makes up 3.7% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $13,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Ceragon Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $209.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.62.

Ceragon Networks Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

