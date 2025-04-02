First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Has $28.60 Million Stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,340,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36,367 shares during the quarter. EZCORP comprises about 7.7% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $28,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in EZCORP by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in EZCORP by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in EZCORP by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in EZCORP by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZPW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of EZCORP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital set a $16.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a report on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $852.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $16.35.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 11.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

