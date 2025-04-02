First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Has $4.62 Million Stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,384 shares during the quarter. Luxfer accounts for 1.2% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Luxfer in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Luxfer by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Trading Down 1.4 %

Luxfer stock opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $15.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $312.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Luxfer had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

