First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,563,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,142 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,156,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,323,000 after purchasing an additional 674,832 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth about $1,488,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Price Performance

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23. Stellantis has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $27.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STLA

About Stellantis

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.