Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,495,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,159% from the previous session’s volume of 45,879 shares.The stock last traded at $36.27 and had previously closed at $37.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSUN. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.74.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Firstsun Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 13.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Firstsun Capital Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mollie H. Carter acquired 1,025,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.06 per share, with a total value of $38,003,177.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 666,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,700,490. This trade represents a -285.68 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,816,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,066,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $103,024,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,367,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,430,000.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers.

