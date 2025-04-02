Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Shares Sold by Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp accounts for 0.9% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Five Star Bancorp were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after buying an additional 25,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 373,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after buying an additional 66,602 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 261,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 62,041 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FSBC. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.50 price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Insider Transactions at Five Star Bancorp

In other Five Star Bancorp news, Director Donna Lucas acquired 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $75,339.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,076 shares in the company, valued at $343,320.68. The trade was a 28.11 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Eugene Beckwith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,410,525.25. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FSBC stock opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

