FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 142,448 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 84,315 shares.The stock last traded at $75.28 and had previously closed at $75.29.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.38.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC lifted its position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 70,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,511,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period.

About FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

