Foresight Group (LON:FSG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 341 ($4.41) and last traded at GBX 348.50 ($4.51), with a volume of 74837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 348.50 ($4.51).
Foresight Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £400.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 379.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 424.67.
Foresight Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Foresight Group’s payout ratio is 140.32%.
Insider Activity at Foresight Group
About Foresight Group
Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across UK, Europe, and Australia.
With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.
