Foresight Group (LON:FSG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 341 ($4.41) and last traded at GBX 348.50 ($4.51), with a volume of 74837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 348.50 ($4.51).

Foresight Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £400.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 379.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 424.67.

Get Foresight Group alerts:

Foresight Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Foresight Group’s payout ratio is 140.32%.

Insider Activity at Foresight Group

About Foresight Group

In related news, insider Geoffrey Gavey purchased 13,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 374 ($4.84) per share, with a total value of £50,000.06 ($64,641.32). Also, insider Gary Fraser acquired 86,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £346,540 ($448,015.51). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 113,004 shares of company stock valued at $44,321,006. 35.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.