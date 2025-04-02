Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 1,300 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total transaction of $344,981.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,446,454.39. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,500 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.06, for a total value of $1,969,890.00.

F5 Price Performance

F5 stock traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,248. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.92. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.01 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of F5

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in F5 by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 685 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of F5 by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 852 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of F5 by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,869 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.00.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

