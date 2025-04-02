Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 229,482 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,501,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,482 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $252,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Infosys by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Haven Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $4,078,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 670,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after acquiring an additional 123,083 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,200,000 after purchasing an additional 266,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

NYSE:INFY opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $23.63. The company has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

