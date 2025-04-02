Franklin Resources Inc. Has $238.97 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 941,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $238,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Humana by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Humana by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 2.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 903,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,138,000 after purchasing an additional 53,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $264.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.31 and a 52 week high of $406.46.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.68.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

