FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) is Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. FRP accounts for approximately 3.1% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FRP were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRPH. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in FRP during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in FRP during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of FRP by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FRP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of FRP by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

FRP stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $551.61 million, a P/E ratio of 72.25 and a beta of 0.49.

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

