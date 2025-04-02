FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Snail Issued By Noble Financial

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Free Report) – Noble Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Snail in a research report issued on Monday, March 31st. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Snail’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Snail Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNAL opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of -0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. Snail has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.42.

Institutional Trading of Snail

Snail ( NASDAQ:SNAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Snail had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 136.34%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Snail stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Snail as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Snail

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

