GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the February 28th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 6,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $35,999.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,806,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,638,382.53. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,635 shares of company stock worth $120,243 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNT. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,806,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 99,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 54,526 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:GNT opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

