Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Gaming Realms had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 25.57%.

Shares of Gaming Realms stock traded up GBX 0.31 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 37.41 ($0.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 37.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 36.77. Gaming Realms has a 52-week low of GBX 29.45 ($0.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 43 ($0.56). The company has a market capitalization of £110.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Gaming Realms from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S. and Canada. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.

