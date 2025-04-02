GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

GCM Resources (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.50) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
GCM Resources Price Performance
GCM Resources stock traded down GBX 0.04 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2.62 ($0.03). 1,690,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.11. GCM Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 11 ($0.14). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of £7.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.73.
About GCM Resources
