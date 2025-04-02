Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the February 28th total of 301,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,580.0 days.
Geberit Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GBERF remained flat at $627.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $590.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $595.48. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $503.56 and a fifty-two week high of $670.00.
Geberit Company Profile
