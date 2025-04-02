Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the February 28th total of 301,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,580.0 days.

Geberit Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GBERF remained flat at $627.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $590.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $595.48. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $503.56 and a fifty-two week high of $670.00.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

