General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $49,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,400 shares in the company, valued at $605,852. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

General American Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GAM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,968. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.12. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $55.44.

General American Investors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General American Investors

General American Investors Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General American Investors by 7.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General American Investors by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Stolper Co lifted its stake in General American Investors by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 5,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

