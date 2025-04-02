General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $49,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,400 shares in the company, valued at $605,852. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
General American Investors Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GAM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,968. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.12. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $55.44.
General American Investors Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On General American Investors
General American Investors Company Profile
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than General American Investors
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.