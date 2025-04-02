Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 230,982 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,160,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,982 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,577,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $186.00 price objective on Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $166.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.56. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.25 and a 1-year high of $190.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 115.70%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

