Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Self Storage

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELF. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 459,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossingbridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 151,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 50,295 shares during the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Self Storage Stock Performance

SELF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.09. 13,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,888. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. Global Self Storage has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $57.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.26.

Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement

Global Self Storage ( NASDAQ:SELF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter. Global Self Storage had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 25.47%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.11%.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

