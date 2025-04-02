Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Update

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the February 28th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Global X Dax Germany ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,776. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.57. The company has a market capitalization of $203.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 663,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $597,000.

About Global X Dax Germany ETF

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

