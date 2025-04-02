Goldstar Minerals (CVE:GDM) Trading 4.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Goldstar Minerals Inc. (CVE:GDM – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 39,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Goldstar Minerals Trading Up 4.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75. The stock has a market cap of C$6.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.25.

Goldstar Minerals Company Profile

Goldstar Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the provinces of Québec, and Newfoundland. The company focuses on developing gold and technology metal deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fortune property located in the Gaspé Peninsula, Québec; Panache North property situated in the Windfall Lake (Urban Barry) area of Québec; and the Prince Property located in the province of Newfoundland; Upton property located in the Monteregie region of southern Quebec.

