Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Releases Earnings Results

Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 25.90 ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Good Energy Group had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%.
Good Energy Group Stock Down 0.6 %
GOOD stock opened at GBX 484 ($6.26) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 476.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 377.48. Good Energy Group has a 12 month low of GBX 234 ($3.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 490 ($6.33). The company has a market cap of £89.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.80.
Good Energy Group Company Profile
We offer truly renewable energy supply sourced from over 1,700 renewable generators.
