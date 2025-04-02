Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Releases Earnings Results

Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 25.90 ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Good Energy Group had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%.

Good Energy Group Stock Down 0.6 %

GOOD stock opened at GBX 484 ($6.26) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 476.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 377.48. Good Energy Group has a 12 month low of GBX 234 ($3.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 490 ($6.33). The company has a market cap of £89.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Good Energy Group Company Profile

Good Energy is a British renewable electricity company with a difference. For more than 20 years, our mission has been to power a cleaner, greener world. Today, that is what we are – an energy company for the future with a bold ambition to help one million homes and businesses to cut carbon from their energy and transport by 2025.

We offer truly renewable energy supply sourced from over 1,700 renewable generators.

