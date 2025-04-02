Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Shares Down 8.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Free Report) were down 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $18.65. Approximately 8,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 409% from the average daily volume of 1,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

Goodman Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average is $22.65.

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom and the Americas. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

