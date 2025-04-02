Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Insider Purchases £5,184 in Stock

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) insider Robert Hudson bought 72 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,200 ($93.08) per share, for a total transaction of £5,184 ($6,702.00).

Robert Hudson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Robert Hudson acquired 72 shares of Grainger stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($193.61).

GRI stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 203 ($2.62). 1,001,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,180. Grainger plc has a one year low of GBX 196.40 ($2.54) and a one year high of GBX 276 ($3.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1,353.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 208.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 222.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of GBX 5.01 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from Grainger’s previous dividend of $2.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,666.67%.

Founded in Newcastle upon Tyne in 1912, Grainger plc, a FTSE 250 business, is the UK’s largest listed residential landlord and leader in the fast-growing build-to-rent sector, providing c.11,100 rental homes to over 20,000 customers. With a pipeline of secured build-to-rent development projects totalling c.5,000 homes and £1.5bn, Grainger is creating thousands more rental homes by investing in cities across the UK.

