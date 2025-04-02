Grayscale Ethereum Trust (NYSEARCA:ETHE) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (NYSEARCA:ETHE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.97 and last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 541173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust Stock Up 4.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 3.40.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of ether (ETH). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in ether. ETHE was launched on Dec 14, 2017 and is issued by Grayscale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.