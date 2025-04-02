Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU) Insider Purchases £18,991.10 in Stock

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) insider Charles Richard William Bond bought 379,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £18,991.10 ($24,552.17).
Great Southern Copper Stock Performance
Great Southern Copper stock opened at GBX 4.89 ($0.06) on Wednesday. Great Southern Copper PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.20 ($0.07). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of £23.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.41.
Great Southern Copper Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Great Southern Copper
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Boeing Stock Upgraded After Beating Lockheed for Jet Deal
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 2 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock and 1 Significant Risk
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Salesforce: The Most Resilient Software Stock for Downturns
Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.