Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU) Insider Purchases £18,991.10 in Stock

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) insider Charles Richard William Bond bought 379,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £18,991.10 ($24,552.17).

Great Southern Copper Stock Performance

Great Southern Copper stock opened at GBX 4.89 ($0.06) on Wednesday. Great Southern Copper PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.20 ($0.07). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of £23.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.41.

Great Southern Copper Company Profile

Great Southern Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on copper-gold deposits in Chile. The Company has the option to acquire rights to 100% of two projects that are prospective for large porphyry copper-gold deposits in the underexplored coastal belt of Chile, a globally significant mining jurisdiction and the world’s largest copper producer.

