Groupama Asset Managment Boosts Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,227 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $205,475,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,059,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,774,000 after purchasing an additional 817,501 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 403.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 839,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,620,000 after purchasing an additional 672,641 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.63 and a 1 year high of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.36.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In related news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $6,316,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $570,411.52. The trade was a 91.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,648. The trade was a 49.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.