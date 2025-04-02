Groupama Asset Managment Sells 990,665 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Groupama Asset Managment decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990,665 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 92,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 289,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 18,961 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average of $64.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Dbs Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

