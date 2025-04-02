GS Chain (LON:GSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GS Chain (LON:GSC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
GS Chain Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of GS Chain stock opened at GBX 0.78 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.15. GS Chain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.79 ($0.02). The firm has a market cap of £3.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88.
About GS Chain
While the Board of Directors’ experience spans across a wide range of business sectors, the board will focus its energy in the technology space; specifically targeting a company that leverages state of the art technology in automotive, fintech, real estate, banking, finance, telecommunications, or blockchain industries.
