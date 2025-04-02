GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the February 28th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,112.0 days.
GungHo Online Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of GungHo Online Entertainment stock remained flat at $17.34 during trading hours on Wednesday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19.
GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GungHo Online Entertainment
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.