GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the February 28th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,112.0 days.

GungHo Online Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of GungHo Online Entertainment stock remained flat at $17.34 during trading hours on Wednesday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19.

GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile

See Also

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes smartphone applications, console games, and online computer games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

