Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,155,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 949,253 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $379,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Shares of HASI opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.33%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

