Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.50 and last traded at $50.47, with a volume of 21982 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hannover Rück to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hannover Rück to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.
Hannover Rück Stock Up 0.6 %
Hannover Rück Company Profile
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.
