Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.50 and last traded at $50.47, with a volume of 21982 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hannover Rück to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hannover Rück to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HVRRY

Hannover Rück Stock Up 0.6 %

Hannover Rück Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00.

(Get Free Report)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.