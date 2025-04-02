Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 48.33 ($0.63) and traded as high as GBX 50.50 ($0.66). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 49.80 ($0.65), with a volume of 20,219 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 48.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 12.11.

Hansard Global (LON:HSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 0.30 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Hansard Global had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Hansard Global plc will post 2.9000002 EPS for the current year.

About Hansard Global

With over 30 years’ of history in international financial services markets, the Hansard name has long prevailed as a steady & constant presence within the industry. Synonymous with the development of innovative products that are designed for affluent international investors, institutions and wealth-management groups, Hansard’s products are exclusively available through the distribution of independent financial advisers.

