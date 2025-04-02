HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Forecast for AIRJ Earnings

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Montana Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Montana Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.97 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Montana Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get Montana Technologies alerts:

Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16).

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Montana Technologies in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AIRJ

Montana Technologies Trading Up 7.8 %

Montana Technologies stock opened at $4.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.54 million, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. Montana Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $21.78.

Institutional Trading of Montana Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Montana Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 49,244 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Montana Technologies by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 145,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 57,824 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Montana Technologies by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 50,486 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Montana Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Montana Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Montana Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.